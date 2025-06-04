S. Africa proposes buying LNG from US in exchange for leniency on steel exports

Minister in the Presidency of South Africa, Khumbudzo Ntshavhgeni has announced that the country has proposed a new trade agreement to the US in response to Trump's trade policies. Under this agreement, South Africa would import liquefied natural gas from the US over the next 10 years in exchange for a quota system on steel and aluminum exports to the US.

According to Ntshavheni, the annual 75-10 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas that South Africa plans to import from the US is worth between $900 million and $1.2 billion. South Africa's request to the US includes the implementation of a quota system for steel and aluminum exports from South Africa, amounting to 385,000 metric tons and 132,000 metric tons annually, respectively. Additionally, South Africa seeks to sell 40,000 vehicles annually to the US duty-free.