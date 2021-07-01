Russia’s NLMK building grain-oriented steel plant in India

Thursday, 01 July 2021 12:26:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has commenced the installation of metal structures for a new grain-oriented steel plant in the state of Maharashtra in India.

The main process equipment is currently being delivered to the site. The end of construction and the start of equipment installation is scheduled for late 2021, with commissioning works and the launch of production planned for the first half of 2022.

The plant will produce premium grain-oriented steels with a total annual capacity of 64,000 mt. The investment is estimated at $100-150 million.

The launch of captive production will enable the company to substantially expand its presence in the Indian market, where NLMK currently has a 25 percent share in the grain-oriented steel segment.