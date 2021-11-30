﻿
Russia’s MMK to reduce longs output due to accident at EAF steel complex

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:29:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s MMK had an accident at its electric arc furnace complex yesterday, November 29. According to sources, there was a fire in the transformer room, followed by an explosion of the equipment. The company is still evaluating the consequences of the accident, while the normal operations of the meltshop have been suspended.

Some sources estimate that bringing the facilities back to their normal state and operations may take from three to four weeks, based on similar accident situations at other mills. As a result, steelmaking at the unit will be carried on only at one furnace, which will naturally lead to a decline in MMK’s longs production and in the manufacturing of the feedstock for hardware output, SteelOrbis understands.

 


