Russia’s MMK expands presence in Kyrgyzstan with major steel supply deal

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has signed a large-scale supply agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s Metall Torg Service, one of the country’s leading distributors of metal products. Under the deal, MMK will supply steel products worth RUB 6 billion ($74.79 million) annually to Kyrgyz enterprises.

Focus on rebar for construction boom

Metall Torg Service will serve as the largest metal trader for MMK in Kyrgyzstan, distributing products to enterprises across the republic. The focus will be on rebar, a key material for housing and infrastructure projects.

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest construction growth among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members in the January-May period of 2025, with activity increasing 1.9 times compared to the same period in 2024.

Growing CIS exports

MMK has steadily expanded its deliveries of long and hot rolled products to Kyrgyzstan since 2022. In 2024, MMK’s shipments to CIS countries exceeded 1.7 million mt, confirming the region as a strategic export destination.