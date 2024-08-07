 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Mechel to acquire oldest metallurgical firm in Kemerovo region

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 11:49:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (ChMK), a part of Russian mining and steel group Mechel, will acquire Guryevsky Metallurgical Plant (GMZ), the oldest metallurgical enterprise in the Kemerovo region, specialized in the production of rolled products and grinding balls, for RUB 555.4 million ($6.44 million) following an auction, according to local media reports.

Initially, GMZ was put up for auction in 2021 for RUB 3.7 billion following a declaration of bankruptcy in 2016. As there were no buyers for the plant, the price was gradually reduced over the years. In 2021, the price declined to RUB 2.87 billion, and to fell to RUB 1.8 billion in February 2024. Over the course of several months, the price of the asset consistently decreased. The only participant in the latest auction was ChMK. The acquisition will be funded by Mechel's own resources.


Tags: Russia CIS M&A Mechel 

Similar articles

Mechel completes sale of 49% stake in Elga coking coal project to Gazprombank

29 Jun | Steel News

Mechel to sell 49% stake in Elga coking coal project to Gazprombank

05 Apr | Steel News

Mechel mulls sale of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant

10 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Yildirim Group acquires Mechel’s ferroalloy assets

02 Aug | Steel News

Mechel sells its Romanian steel assets

20 Feb | Steel News

Mechel sells Toplofikatsia Rousse EAD

19 Dec | Steel News

Mechel wholly acquires Ukraine’s Donetsk Electrometallurgical Plant

26 Dec | Steel News

Mechel to buy DEMZ for $537 million

17 May | Steel News

Mechel reportedly eyes Raspadskaya Coal Co. acquisition

29 Mar | Steel News

Mechel acquires Bulgarian power station Toplofikatsia Rousse

25 Nov | Steel News