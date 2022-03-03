Russia’s Mechel posts higher net profit for 2021

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:12:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its financial results for 2021.

In the full year, Mechel saw a net profit of RUB 80.57 billion ($723.86 million) compared to a net profit of RUB 808 million in the previous year. This was the result of foreign exchange gains on foreign currency liabilities, the company stated. In the given period, Mechel’s sales revenues increased by 51.4 percent year on year to RUB 402.07 billion ($3.57 billion). The operating profit was RUB 102.66 billion ($923.24 million), compared to RUB 19.92 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA in 2021 amounted to RUB 118.91 billion ($1.05 billion), rising by 189.6 percent compared to the previous year.

In 2021, the revenue of Mechel’s mining segment from external customers amounted to RUB 110.79 billion ($978.03 million), up 56.3 percent year on year, while the division’s EBITDA in the given period rose by 187.7 percent year on year, totaling RUB 75.57 billion ($667.15 million). In the given year, the company’s steel segment revenues from external customers increased by 57.2 percent to RUB 262.5 billion ($2.31 billion), due to increased sales volumes, while the EBITDA of the steel segment in the given period went up by 229.7 percent year on year to RUB 43.36 billion ($381.15 million).