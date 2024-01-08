Romania’s Liberty Galati to modernize Romportmet port to reduce Black Sea blockade impact

Monday, 08 January 2024 12:28:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romanian steel producer Liberty Galati, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has announced that it will modernize its Romportmet port to increase its capacity with the aim to reduce the impact of the Black Sea blockade as a result of the war in Ukraine. The total value of the project is RON 10.1 million ($2.22 million), which will be co-financed by the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s Transport Program 2021-2027 with a contribution of RON 8.49 million ($1.86 million).

The modernization, which will include the purchase of new raw material loading, unloading and handling equipment designed with the highest environmental standards, will be implemented between January and December 2024. Romportmet’s quays are currently able to load and discharge ships of up to 7,000 dwt.