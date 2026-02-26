 |  Login 
Romania’s Liberty Galati inks renewable energy deal with Electrica amid ownership uncertainty

Thursday, 26 February 2026 14:15:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Romania’s sole flat steel producer Liberty Galati has signed a renewable energy cooperation agreement with Romanian utility company Electrica, according to an official filing with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The agreement envisages the installation of up to 500 MW of renewable energy capacity, mainly photovoltaic, along with storage facilities on land owned by the steelmaker. The project is expected to increase internal power use and reduce reliance on external electricity purchases, helping to improve supply stability and better manage energy costs over time.

Although the agreement signals a longer-term strategic direction, it comes at a particularly difficult time for Liberty Galati, which continues to face financial strain, production interruptions and restructuring proceedings. The company is scheduled to be auctioned on March 12, 2026, with a starting price of €709.1 million. According to recent public statements by the judicial administrators, 13 investors have expressed interest in the asset, highlighting ongoing uncertainty regarding the plant’s future ownership.

Market reports note that, while the energy agreement signals strategic intent, its implementation will likely depend on the outcome of the upcoming sale and the plant’s future ownership structure.


