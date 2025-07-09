Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s 3,000 m3 BF to be completed in Nov

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s 3,000 cubic-meter blast furnace is scheduled to be completed in November this year, with the company’s annual capacity then reaching 20 million mt, as reported by Xinhua News Shandong Channel on July 8. The blast furnace belongs to the second phase of Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s upgrading project.

According to the information disclosed by Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology in 2023, for the second phase of its upgrading project, Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group planned to build three 3,000 cubic-meter blast furnaces, with each blast furnace’s annual capacity amounting to 7.5 million mt, with construction starting in 2024 and being completed in 2026.