 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rizhao...

Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s 3,000 m3 BF to be completed in Nov

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 09:55:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s 3,000 cubic-meter blast furnace is scheduled to be completed in November this year, with the company’s annual capacity then reaching 20 million mt, as reported by Xinhua News Shandong Channel on July 8. The blast furnace belongs to the second phase of Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s upgrading project.

According to the information disclosed by Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology in 2023, for the second phase of its upgrading project, Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group planned to build three 3,000 cubic-meter blast furnaces, with each blast furnace’s annual capacity amounting to 7.5 million mt, with construction starting in 2024 and being completed in 2026.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly decrease slightly

09 Jul | Flats and Slab

China's steel industry PPI down 10.3 percent in H1

09 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

S. Korea extends provisional AD duties on stainless steel plate from China

08 Jul | Steel News

Bengang Steel Plates completes trial rolling of 28 mm Q235C steel

08 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices rebound slightly

07 Jul | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anhui province’s third batch of 537 projects mobilization meeting starts on July 2

07 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.9% in late June, stocks increase

07 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in June 23-29

07 Jul | Steel News