﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto to invest in low-carbon steel projects with Baowu Steel

Thursday, 17 December 2020 12:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it will invest $10 million in partnership with China-based Baowu Steel Group in low-carbon steelmaking projects and research over the next two years. The investment aims to develop and implement new methods to reduce carbon emissions and improve environmental performance across the steel value chain.

Rio Tinto’s investment will fund the joint establishment of a Low Carbon Raw Materials Preparation R&D Centre, which will initially prioritize the development of lower carbon ore preparation processes. The investment will also support work on carbon dioxide utilization and conversion at the China Baowu Low Carbon Metallurgical Innovation Centre, which is an open platform for advancing metallurgical technologies to support the low-carbon transformation of the steel industry.

“This investment with our partners at China Baowu is an important step in our climate partnership. We have been able to identify research and development projects which have the potential to significantly reduce the carbon emissions associated with existing steelmaking processes, as well as developing technologies for the future of steelmaking to support the transition to a low-carbon economy,” Jean-Sebastien Jacques, Rio Tinto’s chief executive, said.


Tags: Southeast Asia  steelmaking  investments  Rio Tinto  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Dec

POSCO to acquire 15 percent equity interest in Black Rock
16  Dec

Nippon Steel and Rio Tinto sign MoU to achieve carbon emission goals
15  Dec

Vietnam’s steel output up slightly in Jan-Nov, sales and exports down
01  Dec

Duferco to invest in new beam rolling mill supplied by SMS Group
19  Nov

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports decline in January-October