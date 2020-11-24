RINL subsidiary BSLC seeks to make dolomite supplies to other steel mills

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 14:40:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Birsa Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), has sought support from India’s ministry of steel to commence supply of blast furnace grade dolomite to domestic steel mills in addition to current supplies to its parent, a company official said on Tuesday, November 24.

BSLC has reserves of 260.35 million mt of dolomite and 165.67 million mt of limestone at its mines in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The miner was able to dispatch 31 railway rakes of dolomite to RINL during October this year and is geared to achieve dispatch of 50 railway rakes in the coming months, enabling it to make supplies to other integrated steel mills across the country.

BSLC, which is currently mining and supplying blast furnace grade dolomite from its mines, is getting ready to undertake excavation of melting shop grade dolomite shortly, increasing its capabilities to offer wide raw material supplies to steel mills, the official said.

If the company starts receiving orders, it will also start production of limestone from its reserves, the official added.