﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RINL subsidiary BSLC seeks to make dolomite supplies to other steel mills

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 14:40:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Birsa Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), has sought support from India’s ministry of steel to commence supply of blast furnace grade dolomite to domestic steel mills in addition to current supplies to its parent, a company official said on Tuesday, November 24.

BSLC has reserves of 260.35 million mt of dolomite and 165.67 million mt of limestone at its mines in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The miner was able to dispatch 31 railway rakes of dolomite to RINL during October this year and is geared to achieve dispatch of 50 railway rakes in the coming months, enabling it to make supplies to other integrated steel mills across the country.

BSLC, which is currently mining and supplying blast furnace grade dolomite from its mines, is getting ready to undertake excavation of melting shop grade dolomite shortly, increasing its capabilities to offer wide raw material supplies to steel mills, the official said.

If the company starts receiving orders, it will also start production of limestone from its reserves, the official added.

 


Tags: Indian Subcon  raw mat  India  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Nov

Tata Steel starts ‘test imports’ of Russian coking coal
17  Nov

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill posts record daily pig iron output for BF No. 5
16  Nov

Successful bidders for iron ore and manganese mines surrender assets in Odisha
09  Nov

India’s RINL to start commercial production of forged steel wheels in Dec
04  Nov

India’s coking coal imports up further in October