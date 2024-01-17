﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RINL likely to sell forged wheel plant to national transporter Indian Railways

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 10:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will likely to sell its forged steel wheel plant located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to national transporter Indian Railways (IR), government sources said on Wednesday, January 17.

The sources said that the sale of the 100,000 unit per year capacity forged wheel plant is part of RINL efforts to monetize assets and reduce its accumulated debt.

The forged wheel plant has been up for sale since 2022. It was established by RINL with an investment of $287 million, based on a 30-year off-take agreement for its entire production with IR.

The sources said that, in view of the offtake agreement between RINL and IR, it is not considered prudent to sell the unit to a private investor and instead IR will buy out the unit and outsource the operation of the plant to a third party.


Tags: India Indian Subcon RINL 

Similar articles

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet, exports still inactive overall

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL and NMDC ink long-term iron ore supply contract

27 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL inks pact with JSPL to secure working capital against monthly sales of semis

22 Dec | Steel News

Indian government indicates privatization of RINL only after discussion with stakeholders

20 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL floats another export tender for 30,000 mt of billet

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL planning to restart idle blast furnace amid protests by workers

19 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL Limited sees losses narrow in H1 FY 2023-24

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL floats billet export tender for 30,000 for Jan shipment

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL inks deals with TIL to source raw materials through LCs

29 Nov | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet

23 Nov | Longs and Billet