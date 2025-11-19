 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ResponsibleSteel,...

ResponsibleSteel, CISA and LESS align global standards for low-emission steel

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 15:51:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ResponsibleSteel, a not-for-profit organization developing sustainability performance standards and an independent third-party certification program for the steel value chain, has announced two landmark partnerships with the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) and Europe’s Low Emission Steel Standard (LESS) at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The agreements between the three organizations, which cover around 60 percent of global steel output, mark a major step toward internationally aligned carbon standards.

A unified framework for low-emission steel

The agreements connect ResponsibleSteel’s International Production Standard with China’s low-carbon emission steel evaluation system C2F steel framework and Europe’s LESS initiative. By aligning greenhouse gas measurement, reporting and classification systems, the partnership establishes interoperable definitions of low-emission steel that can be applied across regions.

This blueprint supports global trade in green steel by offering clearer comparability, increased transparency and a consistent basis for procurement and investment decisions. With steel accounting for seven to nine percent of global GHG emissions, harmonized standards address a long-standing bottleneck in measuring decarbonisation progress.

Endorsement of scrap-variable approach

A central pillar of the alignment is a joint endorsement of the scrap-variable method, an accounting approach recognized by the G7 and multiple international bodies. This method prevents competition for a limited scrap supply, incentivizes decarbonisation across all steel production routes and encourages technology-neutral solutions in line with international trade rules and helps to reduce creating unnecessary barriers to trade.


Tags: World Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

OECD warns global steel overcapacity could surpass 680 million mt in 2025, threatening decarbonisation goals

06 Nov | Steel News

BIR Stainless Steel Committee: More restrictive trade likely for the stainless sector

30 Oct | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS: Protectionist measures will continue for foreseeable future

30 Sep | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Global trade conditions are “devastating” due to uncertainty

30 Sep | Steel News

BIR calls for emissions-based green steel standards to recognize role of recycling

14 Jul | Steel News

IEEFA questions viability of blue hydrogen usage in decarbonization of steelmaking

29 Jan | Steel News

OECD: Steelmakers’ implementation of decarbonization strategies could be more comprehensive

25 Nov | Steel News

IEEFA doubts viability of CCUS amid high costs

18 Nov | Steel News

IEEFA: Carbon capture technology not to play significant role in decarbonization of steelmaking

25 Apr | Steel News

TUAC at OECD: Steelworkers concerned over unjust green transition

27 Mar | Steel News