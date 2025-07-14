BIR calls for emissions-based green steel standards to recognize role of recycling

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has released a position paper calling for science-based, transparent standards for green steel that accurately measure carbon emissions and fully recognize the role of recycling in steel decarbonization.

Risk of mislabeling green steel without emissions-based criteria

BIR warns that current green steel frameworks, particularly those using sliding scale or benchmarking models, could misclassify high-emission steel produced from virgin materials as environmentally friendly, while undervaluing low-emission recycled steel made via electric arc furnace (EAF) processes. “EAF steel made from recycled materials can cut emissions by up to 74 percent compared to traditional blast furnace steel,” Susie Burrage, president of BIR, said. “We’re not asking for special treatment, but for a level playing field where environmental claims are backed by real data, and where the role of recycling in decarbonization is fully valued.”

BIR’s key recommendations for green steel certification

In its paper, BIR outlined five foundational principles to support an effective, inclusive, and climate-aligned green steel market. Accordingly, green steel standards must be based on actual, measurable lifecycle emissions; trade restrictions on recycled steel that hinder global decarbonization should be rejected; public procurement policies must reward circular steel; infrastructure investment is needed to improve scrap collection and sorting, and the recycling sector must be included in all green steel policymaking and standard-setting

BIR emphasized that how steel is made should be secondary to how much carbon it emits during its entire lifecycle, from raw materials to final product.

Cross-border scrap trade is crucial to global decarbonization

Arnaud Brunet, director general of BIR, highlighted that restricting trade in recycled steel disrupts supply chains, reduces recycling rates in exporting countries, and slows adoption of low-carbon technologies in steelmaking. He noted that recycled steel trade is essential for supplying producers committed to net-zero targets, especially in markets without sufficient local scrap availability.