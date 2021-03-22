Rebar costs up 2.7 percent in greater Buenos Aires area in February

Monday, 22 March 2021 23:33:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in February rose 2.7 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Indec.

According to government data, rebar was among the products whose cost increased the least within the materials expense’s category in February, on a month-over-month analysis.

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in the second month of the year increased 5 percent, month-over-month.

According to the statistics agency, the cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in February increased 4.6 percent, 4.9 percent, and 7.4 percent, respectively, all on a month-over-month basis.