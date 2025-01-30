 |  Login 
Primetals to install new bloom caster in northern China

Thursday, 30 January 2025 14:34:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has stated that the company will supply a steel producer in northern China with a new 6-strand bloom casting machine for high quality rail and wire rod production. The equipment is to be installed within 2025.

Primetals Technologies will supply the complete mechanical equipment along with full Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems. The caster will enable the production of high-quality blooms for export markets, in low, medium and high carbon options and in 230 x 283 mm, 254 x 330 mm, 305 x 355 mm or 305 x 483 mm, focusing on premium rails and wire rod, including steel cord used for tire reinforcement. The DynaFlex technology developed by Primetals will allow for flexible adjustment of mold and oscillation parameters, resulting in improved strand-surface quality.

The producer, the name of which has not been disclosed, produces a wide range of finished steel, including rebar, plate, hot rolled sheet, cold rolled sheet, galvanized sheet, color coated sheet, round steel, profiled steel, wire rod, and steel rails.


