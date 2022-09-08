﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO plans to re-commission BFs from September 10

Thursday, 08 September 2022 15:04:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that its typhoon damage restoration work is accelerating.

The company plans to operate the three blast furnaces at the Pohang Works, which are currently blown down, sequentially from September 10.  

The company’s desalinated water facilities and LNG power plants will be normalized one after the other by tomorrow, September 9, for the early operation of the blast furnaces. The goal is to normalize the Rolling Substation by Saturday to complete power recovery at the steelworks.

The steelmaking plants will also be linked to handle the molten iron produced from the blast furnaces and will operate during the Chuseok holiday period. During the holiday, employees of Pohang Works, as well as employees of the Gwangyang Works, will adjust the operation plan to support recovery, and all environmental maintenance within the works will be completed within the holiday period.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

Damage from typhoon to result in big steel output losses in Pohang, S. Korea, to be partially offset by other plants

07 Sep | Steel News

POSCO suspends operations at one major plant amid fire resulted by typhoon

06 Sep | Steel News

POSCO and Primetals begin designing hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant

15 Aug | Steel News

POSCO and Vale to jointly explore low-carbon HBI production

02 Aug | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to build new BF in JV to expand production capacity

28 Jul | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit decreases in Q2

21 Jul | Steel News

POSCO restarts BF No. 4 at Gwangyang, suspends output at some plants amid trucker strike

13 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Japan scrap prices stable in rare bids from S. Korea, still falling in Vietnam

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO receives approval for high-Mn steel for use in LNG storage tanks

26 May | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit rises in Q1 amid stronger steel demand

25 Apr | Steel News