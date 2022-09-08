POSCO plans to re-commission BFs from September 10

Thursday, 08 September 2022 15:04:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that its typhoon damage restoration work is accelerating.

The company plans to operate the three blast furnaces at the Pohang Works, which are currently blown down, sequentially from September 10.

The company’s desalinated water facilities and LNG power plants will be normalized one after the other by tomorrow, September 9, for the early operation of the blast furnaces. The goal is to normalize the Rolling Substation by Saturday to complete power recovery at the steelworks.

The steelmaking plants will also be linked to handle the molten iron produced from the blast furnaces and will operate during the Chuseok holiday period. During the holiday, employees of Pohang Works, as well as employees of the Gwangyang Works, will adjust the operation plan to support recovery, and all environmental maintenance within the works will be completed within the holiday period.