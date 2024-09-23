POSCO and Primetals to build HyREX industrial demonstration plant

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with South Korean steelmaker POSCO to build a HyREX demonstration plant at POSCO’s premises in Pohang, South Korea. The plant is aimed at testing and verifying certain details of the production process while determining the most cost-effective process parameters.

The HyREX industrial demonstration plant will consist of an ore dryer, fluidized-bed reactors arranged in a cascade, a hot direct reduction iron transport system, an electric smelting furnace, a dedusting system, metal tapping, and slag granulation as key equipment. HyREX, which is aimed to replace blast furnace-based ironmaking, can remove the environmentally intensive sintering process and the need for a coke plant.