Poland-based JSW posts record results in Q1 amid higher coking coal and coke prices

Friday, 20 May 2022 12:17:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter this year.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net profit of PLN 1.85 billion ($421.16 million), up by 82.2 percent quarter on quarter. High coking coal and coke prices, and higher production and sales allowed the company to generate record-breaking results in its history. In the first quarter, JSW’s sales revenues totaled PLN 4.93 billion ($1.12 billion) up by 27.3 percent quarter on quarter, while its EBITDA was PLN 2.6 billion ($592.29 million).

In the given period, JSW’s coal production was 3.8 million mt, up by 5.4 percent, and its coke production was 900,000 mt, down by two percent, both compared to the previous quarter. In the January-March period this year, the company’s coal sales totaled 4.1 million mt, up by 6.7 percent, and its coke sales came to 900,000 mt, up by 7.2 percent, both compared to the fourth quarter last year.


