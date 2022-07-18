Peruvian GDP increases in May

Monday, 18 July 2022 23:29:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Peru increased on yearly basis by 2.28 percent in May, according to the country’s statistics institute INEI.

The number reflects increased performance for most of the economic sectors, with mining activities as one of the few exceptions, having declined by 10.69 percent over the period.

Iron ore production declined by 3.7 percent, zinc ore by 17.9 percent, lead ore by 15.9 percent and copper ore by 12.6 percent. Conversely, the production of tin and molybdenum ores have increased by 6.0 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On the positive side, natural gas production increased by 79.9 percent, crude oil by 10.4 percent and generation of electric energy by 1.98 percent, while the civil construction sector increased slightly at 0.24 percent.