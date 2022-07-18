﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian GDP increases in May

Monday, 18 July 2022 23:29:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Peru increased on yearly basis by 2.28 percent in May, according to the country’s statistics institute INEI.

The number reflects increased performance for most of the economic sectors, with mining activities as one of the few exceptions, having declined by 10.69 percent over the period.

Iron ore production declined by 3.7 percent, zinc ore by 17.9 percent, lead ore by 15.9 percent and copper ore by 12.6 percent. Conversely, the production of tin and molybdenum ores have increased by 6.0 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On the positive side, natural gas production increased by 79.9 percent, crude oil by 10.4 percent and generation of electric energy by 1.98 percent, while the civil construction sector increased slightly at 0.24 percent.


Tags: Peru South America Economics 

Similar articles

USITC plans economic study of free trade through TPP

08 Aug | Steel News

US Trade Administration: Peru, Columbia relationships critical

28 Jun | Steel News

USITC plans economic study of free trade through TPP

08 Aug | Steel News

US Trade Administration: Peru, Columbia relationships critical

28 Jun | Steel News