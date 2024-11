The cities of Langfang, Cangzhou, Baoding, Hengshui, Dingzhou, Handan and Xingtai in China’s Hebei Province have decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 18:00 on November 21, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the cities of Fuyang, Suzhou and Huaibei in China’s Anhui Province have decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 20:00 on November 19.