Pakistan’s scrap imports up 8.8 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:47:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 290,412 mt in June this year, increasing by 8.8 percent compared to May and rising by 3.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in June was $147.66 million, rising by 12.1 percent month on month and up 37.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in June amounted to 173,821 mt, down 24.6 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 36.9 percent compared to the previous month. In June this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $146.01 million, increasing by 6.7 percent year on year and down 32.6 percent month on month.