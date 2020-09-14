﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 69% in July from June

Monday, 14 September 2020 14:41:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 473,468 mt in July this year, increasing by 69 percent compared to June and rising by 35.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in July was $161.46 million, increasing by 50.6 percent month on month and up 20.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 243,155 mt, up by 56 percent on year-on-year basis and increasing by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month. In July this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $144.58 million, increasing by 28.5 percent year on year and up by 5.6 percent month on month.


Tags: South Asia  imp/exp statistics  Pakistan  scrap  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Sep

Containerized shredded scrap prices in Pakistan exceed $320/mt CFR in new deals
09  Sep

Agha Steel plans biggest steel IPO in Pakistan
08  Sep

France's steel product import value down 29.9 percent in January-July
08  Sep

France’s steel product export value down 30.87 percent in January-July
02  Sep

Turkey’s scrap imports up 24.35 percent in July from June level