Pakistan’s scrap imports up 69% in July from June

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 473,468 mt in July this year, increasing by 69 percent compared to June and rising by 35.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in July was $161.46 million, increasing by 50.6 percent month on month and up 20.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 243,155 mt, up by 56 percent on year-on-year basis and increasing by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month. In July this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $144.58 million, increasing by 28.5 percent year on year and up by 5.6 percent month on month.