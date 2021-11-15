﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports up 5.1 percent in October from September

Monday, 15 November 2021 15:22:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 347,888 mt in October this year, increasing by 5.1 percent compared to September and falling by 15.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in October was $204.05 million, rising by 6.3 percent month on month and up 26.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 291,021 mt, up 13.9 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month. In October this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $271.96 million, increasing by 80.0 percent year on year and up 13.8 percent month on month.


