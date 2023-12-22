﻿
Pakistan's scrap imports up 4.9 percent in November from October

Friday, 22 December 2023
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 249,408 mt in November this year, increasing by 4.9 percent compared to October and down by 17.0 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $113.8 million, up by 5.5 percent month on month and by 2.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 301,064 mt, increasing by 59.8 percent on year-on-year basis and by 14.2 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $203.2 million, moving up by 32.4 percent year on year and by 11.4 percent month on month.


