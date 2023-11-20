Pakistan’s scrap imports up 18.8 percent in October from September

Monday, 20 November 2023 12:07:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 237,759 mt in October this year, increasing by 18.8 percent compared to September and by 22.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $107.9 million, up by 17.7 percent month on month and down by 8.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 263,631 mt, increasing by 44.8 percent on year-on-year basis and by 30.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $182.3 million, moving up by 4.5 percent year on year and by 22.9 percent month on month.