﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 0.4% in October from September

Monday, 21 November 2022 11:16:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 215,351 mt in October this year, rising by 0.4 percent compared to September and declining by 38.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $118.04 million, up by 0.1 percent month on month and down by 42.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 213,219 mt, dropping by 42.1 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 6.7 percent compared to the previous month. In October this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $174.63 million, moving down by 35.8 percent year on year and by one percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Baltic scrap prices for Turkey resist downtrend, may lead to upward movement

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India scraps export taxes on steel and some raw materials, adds import tariffs on coal and coke

21 Nov | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Buyers still exert pressure in Turkish and Asian scrap markets

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey decline to $339.5/mt CFR

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market stable, US suppliers take a step back

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices move down in line with import prices 

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Value of Mexican scrap imports falls 38 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Houston

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered HMS I/II 80:20 prices

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US customers book overpriced BPI once again

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials