Pakistan’s scrap imports up 0.4% in October from September

Monday, 21 November 2022 11:16:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 215,351 mt in October this year, rising by 0.4 percent compared to September and declining by 38.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $118.04 million, up by 0.1 percent month on month and down by 42.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 213,219 mt, dropping by 42.1 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 6.7 percent compared to the previous month. In October this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $174.63 million, moving down by 35.8 percent year on year and by one percent month on month.