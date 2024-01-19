Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.5 percent in December from November

Friday, 19 January 2024 11:55:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 240,751 mt in December last year, decreasing by 3.5 percent compared to November and up by 37.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $107.4 million, down by 5.6 percent month on month and up by 6.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 206,226 mt, down by 3.0 percent on year-on-year basis and by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $147 million, moving down by 16.5 percent year on year and by 27.6 percent month on month.