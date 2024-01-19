﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.5 percent in December from November

Friday, 19 January 2024 11:55:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 240,751 mt in December last year, decreasing by 3.5 percent compared to November and up by 37.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $107.4 million, down by 5.6 percent month on month and up by 6.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 206,226 mt, down by 3.0 percent on year-on-year basis and by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $147 million, moving down by 16.5 percent year on year and by 27.6 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s prices soften a little, Asian prices rise slightly

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap prices on the rise, uncertainty over future trend

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market remains stable

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market follows diverse trends

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global scrap consumption: outlook and trends

19 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 16.7 percent in 2023

19 Jan | Steel News

Price range for dock delivered P&S scrap in Portland

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Portland dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s deep sea scrap prices decline in ex-Canada deals

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh up slightly in new containerized deals, trade in bulk still limited

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials