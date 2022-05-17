﻿
English
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 18.2% in April from March

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 14:01:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 265,292 mt in April this year, decreasing by 18.2 percent compared to March and falling by 20.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in April was $177.53 million, falling by 10.8 percent month on month and up 11.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 194,492 mt, down 16.7 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 21.6 percent compared to the previous month. In April this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $190.57 million, increasing by 12.5 percent year on year and down 10.3 percent month on month.


