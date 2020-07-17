Pakistan's scrap imports down 11.7% in June from May

Friday, 17 July 2020 12:04:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan's scrap imports amounted to 277,020 mt in June this year, decreasing by 11.7 percent compared to May and falling by 9.32 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in June was $107.19 million, falling by 11.72 percent month on month and down 9.20 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's iron and steel imports in June amounted to 225,698 mt, down 26.5 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 7.94 percent compared to the previous month. In June this year, the value of Pakistan's iron and steel imports was $136.82 million, decreasing by 32.03 percent year on year and down 5.62 percent month on month.