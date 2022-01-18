﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 11.4 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 13:36:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 411,229 mt in December last year, decreasing by 11.4 percent compared to November and falling by 13.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in December was $251.88 million, falling by 8.4 percent month on month and up 50.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 282,738 mt, up 37.1 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 21.6 percent compared to the previous month. In December last year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $279.38 million, increasing by 107.4 percent year on year and up 0.7 percent month on month.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  South Asia  Pakistan  scrap  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Jan

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 14.3 percent in 2021
07 Jan

France’s steel product import value up 49.8 percent in Jan-Nov
04 Jan

Turkey’s scrap imports in November up by 30.6 percent from October
24 Dec

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 21.1 percent in January-November
20 Dec

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 30.9 percent in November from October