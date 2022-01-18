Pakistan’s scrap imports down 11.4 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 13:36:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 411,229 mt in December last year, decreasing by 11.4 percent compared to November and falling by 13.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in December was $251.88 million, falling by 8.4 percent month on month and up 50.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 282,738 mt, up 37.1 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 21.6 percent compared to the previous month. In December last year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $279.38 million, increasing by 107.4 percent year on year and up 0.7 percent month on month.