Pakistan’s scrap imports down 0.8 percent in August from July

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 211,700 mt in August this year, down by 0.8 percent compared to July and by 0.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $97.09 million, up by 1.3 percent month on month and down by 0.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in August amounted to 166,516 mt, down by 28.5 percent on year-on-year basis and by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $122.75 million, moving down by 24.7 percent year on year and by 24.1 percent month on month.