Outokumpu to supply lower-carbon stainless steel to help energy transition

Thursday, 07 December 2023 15:39:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it will supply Outokumpu Circle Green® to Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based company operating in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling, in order for the latter to cut its carbon emissions. Circle Green is the world’s first stainless steel product with a 93 percent lower carbon footprint than the industry average.

According to Alfa Laval, benefiting from the product in question is vital since its heat exchangers can be made of up to 80 percent stainless steel. The heat exchangers are utilized in the energy transition towards a more sustainable energy supply, to boost energy efficiency and waste heat recovery, and are used in heat pumps.

“If all the stainless steel in the world was produced with the same methods used for our Circle Green production, it would reduce global carbon emissions from the entire stainless steel value chain by 364 million mt per year,” Thomas Anstots from Outokumpu stated.

Outokumpu emphasized that it has revamped its production processes and uses 100 percent low-carbon electricity to manufacture a product with such low-level emissions.


