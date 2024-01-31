Oman’s Al Jazeera Steel to reach export markets via railway network

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 15:53:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Oman’s leading steelmaker and tube manufacturer Al Jazeera Steel Product Company (AJSP) has inked a deal with Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OER) to collaborate on the transport of raw materials and finished goods in an efficient, cost-friendly and sustainable way, and to reach distant export markets.

As part of the deal, OER will help AJSP in enhancing inbound and outbound shipments from the latter’s plants in Oman through the UAE-Oman railway network. The railway network in question will reduce travel time between the two countries, eliminate delays and allow the transport of up to 15,000 mt of freight between five major ports.

The agreement proves the significance of the railway network, which will reduce the dependence on cars and trucks and support both countries’ target of becoming net zero and propel the transformation to a low-carbon future.

“We are delighted to partner with Oman and Etihad Rail Company. We believe this new logistics service provided by OER will act as a force multiplier for our efforts to increase our reach in the GCC as well as the export markets. This collaboration will help us prepare for the challenges of the future and optimize our logistics costs,” AJSR CEO Venkat A.N stated.