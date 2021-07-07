Oman restricts commercial operations amid coronavirus precautions

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:53:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Oman’s Supreme Committee has recently issued a notification imposing a total ban on all commercial activities and the movement of individuals and vehicles within the Feast of Sacrifice holiday later this month. In addition, the Committee has extended its coronavirus lockdown by three hours each evening from 5 pm until 4 am, starting from July 16 until July 31.

The precautions taken may exert pressure on the country’s steel market participants, whose positions are already unfavourable. “Oman’s steel market is heading towards a disaster,” an official at a Omani rebar mill commented with regard to the above developments.