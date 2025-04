France-based machine industry company Fives Group has announced that US steelmaker Nucor Corporation has ordered a new continuous galvanizing line for its plant in California.

Accordingly, the new line will be installed at the plant of California Steel Industries, a joint venture between Nucor and Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel. As a result, Nucor will be able to cater to increasing demand for high quality and high-value-added products from the construction industry in the western US.