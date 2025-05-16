 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nucor...

Nucor suspends some of it production due to cyberattack

Friday, 16 May 2025 13:44:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US steelmaker Nucor Corporation has announced that it has halted production of some products at certain plants, which were not specified, as it has identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized third-party access to certain information. The company has taken the systems that were potentially affected offline and has implemented other measures to prevent any further issues.

The company is actively investigating the incident and has notified the relevant federal law enforcement authorities. As the investigation is ongoing, the company will continue to monitor the timing and materiality of the incident.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Nucor 

Similar articles

US flat steel prices steady to down amid scant finished steel demand and lower monthly scrap pricing

15 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices trend lower as May scrap pricing seems certain to settle down for second month

09 May | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP follows spot and scrap prices down for first time in a month

06 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices bump higher as supplies of lower priced pre-tariff flat steel begin to decline; May scrap ...

02 May | Flats and Slab

Nucor orders new cut-off machines from Fives Group

02 May | Steel News

May US scrap pricing outlook continues down on reduced exports abroad and domestic supply builds

01 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor weekly CSP steady for third week as spot and scrap prices trend lower

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices steady to lower with limited new demand, lower May scrap expectations

25 Apr | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP steady following previous weekly dip as April and May scrap prices trend lower

21 Apr | Flats and Slab

US flat steel markets slip as scrap pricing slumps amid limited demand, tariffs and shipping uncertainty

18 Apr | Flats and Slab