Nucor suspends some of it production due to cyberattack

US steelmaker Nucor Corporation has announced that it has halted production of some products at certain plants, which were not specified, as it has identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized third-party access to certain information. The company has taken the systems that were potentially affected offline and has implemented other measures to prevent any further issues.

The company is actively investigating the incident and has notified the relevant federal law enforcement authorities. As the investigation is ongoing, the company will continue to monitor the timing and materiality of the incident.