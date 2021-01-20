Nucor Steel orders endless billet welder and spooler line from Danieli

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 13:39:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply an endless billet welder and spooler line to be installed at US-based steel producer Nucor Steel Corporation’s Plymouth plant. The new line will be able to process 250,000 mt of rebar per year, in compact coils up to 5.5 mt and its effectiveness will be maximized with the combination of technologies. Twist-free spooled coils will add value to final products because they do not require uncoiling and recoiling operations before downstream processing.

The newly upgraded line is expected to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2021.

This will be first billet welder and third spooler line supplied to Nucor Steel in the past two years. Nucor Steel is currently operating two spoolers at the Sedalia and Frostproof plants, both of which feature Danieli endless casting rolling technology.

Meanwhile, Danieli’s subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion will extend the existing reheat furnace to allow billet discharging at a higher temperature and in line with the mill.