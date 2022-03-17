﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor expects to report record Q1 earnings

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:26:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation today announced guidance for its first quarter ending April 2, 2022. Nucor expects to achieve a new record for first quarter earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.30 per diluted share. Fourth quarter of 2021 earnings were $7.97 per diluted share and first quarter of 2021 earnings were $3.10 per diluted share.

In a press release, the company said steel mill segment earnings in the first quarter of 2022 are expected to decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decreased profitability of the sheet mills. Nucor said that while end market demand remains strong, average realized selling prices in sheet have softened during the first quarter reflecting “increased import volumes coupled with modest destocking.” 

The company said the steel products segment is expected to generate increased earnings in the first quarter of 2022 relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to continued strong nonresidential construction related demand and expanding profit margins.  For the first quarter of 2022, earnings for the raw materials segment are expected to be in line with fourth quarter of 2021 performance.


Tags: USA  North America  fin. Reports  Nucor 

Similar articles

27 Jan

Nucor reports another quarter of record-breaking profits
15 Dec

Nucor expects record-shattering earnings in Q4
21 Oct

Nucor announces record $2.13 billion in net earnings for Q3
16 Sep

Nucor expects another quarter of record profits in Q3
22 Jul

Nucor reports another record profit level for Q2
16 Jun

Nucor expects surge in earnings for Q2
22 Apr

Nucor reports highest-ever quarterly earnings in Q1, nearly reaching $1 billion
16 Mar

Nucor expects highest quarterly earnings in company history for Q1
09 Feb

Nucor expects to report record earnings in Q1
28 Jan

Nucor doubles net income in Q4, reports strong but lower earnings for full-year 2020