Nucor acquires two new shredding facilities to expand scrap capacity

Monday, 04 October 2021 12:02:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Nucor Corporation has announced two acquisitions of new scrap shredding facilities on behalf of its subsidiary The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ). These new recycling plants, representing a 10 percent growth in its scrap capacity, is consistent with Nucor’s growth strategy and will expand the regional recycling platforms supporting its steel mills.

Advantage Metals Recycling (AMR), a subsidiary of DJJ, has completed the purchase of Grossman Iron and Steel located in Missouri. This acquisition brings AMR’s total number of recycling facilities to 12.

Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR), a subsidiary of DJJ, has agreed to purchase the assets of Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc. located in Florida. This transaction will close on October 4. This acquisition brings TMR’s total number of recycling facilities to 26.


Tags: scrap  Nucor  USA  North America  raw mat


