Nucor acquires steel racking manufacturer for $75 million

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 20:16:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor announced that it has acquired steel racking manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions for $75 million. This acquisition expands Nucor's steel racking capabilities and builds on the company's acquisition of Hannibal Industries last year. Elite Storage Solutions employs 180 full-time teammates at locations in Monroe, Georgia, and Chandler, Arizona.

"We are excited to grow our steel racking capabilities with this acquisition of Elite Storage Solutions. Establishing a manufacturing presence in the southeast complements our existing steel racking business and allows us to serve our racking customers nationwide more efficiently," said Giff Daughtridge, President of Sheet and Tubular Products.  "Elite was founded and operated by the South family since the early 1980's and in partnership with the Stein family, owners of Triple-S Steel, since 2017. This acquisition provides a growth platform for the Elite team as well as for Nucor."


Tags: USA North America M&A Nucor 

