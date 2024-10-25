Norway’s Blastr Green Steel to supply ultra-low carbon steel to Knauf Interfer

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with European steel processing and distribution company Knauf Interfer to annually supply 100,000 mt of ultra-low carbon steel. This collaboration is aimed at increasing the supply of decarbonized steel products in Europe.

Through this collaboration, the companies will develop a European ultra-low carbon steel supply network, centered in Duisburg, Germany. This location in Europe's largest inland port will serve as an important hub with streamlined logistics, ensuring the most economical and sustainable delivery to central European customers.

With a new steel plant in Inkoo, Finland, with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of ultra-low carbon steel and a green pellet plant in the UK, Blastr is creating a low-carbon steel value chain with over 90 percent lower carbon emissions than conventional steelmaking by using hydrogen instead of coal in the production process and feedstock made with clean energy.