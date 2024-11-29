Norway’s Blastr Green Steel to supply ultra-low carbon steel to INTERFER Edelstahl Group

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany-based steel distributor INTERFER Edelstahl Group for the annual supply of 150,000 mt of ultra-low carbon HRC grade steel products.

Deliveries of the given products are scheduled to start by the end of 2029. The companies plan to start discussions on a binding agreement at the beginning of 2025.

This is the second offtake agreement in just over a month, covering a combined 10 percent of the planned capacity at Blastr’s green steel plant under development at Inkoo, Finland. Last month, the company signed an agreement to annually supply 100,000 mt of ultra-low carbon steel to European steel processing and distribution company Knauf Interfere, as SteelOrbis previously reported.