NLMK USA fires EAF at Indiana plant following modernization

NLMK USA, a subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK, has ignited its recently overhauled 118-ton electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Indiana plant, according to a statement released by UK-based plantmaker Primetals.

The modernization works, which were undertaken by Primetals, lasted six weeks. During this period, the UK-based company improved the structural integrity of the furnace and installed a Level 1 automation system, lowering maintenance-related downtime and increasing its productivity.

NLMK USA has a production capacity of 2.7 million mt per year. Its Indiana plant supplies a wide range of products such as hot rolled, pickled and oiled steels, mainly to the pipe and tube, energy, agriculture, construction and automotive sectors.