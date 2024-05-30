Cleveland-Cliffs may add NLMK USA’s assets to portfolio

Thursday, 30 May 2024 14:38:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is in talks with Russian steelmaker NLMK to buy out their assets in the US, according to media reports.

NLMK USA has a sizable presence on the US market with a rolling mill in Farrell, a coating plant in Sharon, both in Pennsylvania, and an electric arc furnace mill in Portage, Indiana, which is said to have a liquid steel production capacity of 770,000 mt per year.

Also, sources close to the matter pointed out that the Russian steelmaker’s assets could be valued at over $500 million if sold.