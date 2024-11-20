Nippon Steel Trading opens new branch in London to serve many sectors

Japan-based steel distributor Nippon Steel Trading Corporation has announced the inauguration of a new branch in London, which will operate under Nippon Steel Trading Austria GmbH, adding that the branch has commenced its operations.

The strategic location will move the company closer to customers in western and northern Europe, allowing it to provide efficient and rapid services. Also, Nippon Steel Trading will increase its sales to several industries, including renewable energy, hydrogen and aviation, and expand its overseas operations.