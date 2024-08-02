 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2024-25

Friday, 02 August 2024 14:13:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 167.02 billion ($1.12 billion), compared to a net profit of JPY 188.48 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 2.19 trillion ($14.72 billion), dropping by 0.4 percent from net sales of JPY 2.20 trillion in the first quarter of the previous financial year. In addition, Nippon Steel’s operating profit decreased by 4.7 percent year on year to JPY 236.98 billion ($1.59 billion).

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the given financial year, the company produced 10.14 million mt of crude steel, down by 0.3 percent, while its steel product shipments amounted to 8.01 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects its crude steel production to be approximately 20.30 million mt and 19.80 million mt, respectively, in the first half and second half of the current financial year.

Nippon Steel expects sales revenues of JPY 4.4 trillion for the first half and sales revenues of JPY 8.8 trillion in the full financial year.


Tags: Crude Steel Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal's net profit and sales revenue drops in H1

01 Aug | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply in Q2 2024 at Gerdau

01 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports increase in H1, imports decrease

31 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports increase by 48.6 percent in Jan-May

31 Jul | Steel News

India JSL sees 13% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

31 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

29 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.5 percent in H1

26 Jul | Steel News

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower revenue and crude steel output for Q2

26 Jul | Steel News

Steel production in Argentina declines in June

26 Jul | Steel News

Spain’s Acerinox to increase competitiveness with new investment projects

25 Jul | Steel News