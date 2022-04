Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:07:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has signed a memorandum with Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale for the purpose of strengthening their relationship with the aim of realizing carbon neutral steelmaking processes.

The parties will engage in joint research regarding the utilization of raw materials which contribute to direct reduced iron, green mold pig iron, green briquettes and other carbon neutral steelmaking processes.