﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New lockdown exerts negative affect on scrap trading in Bangladesh

Monday, 26 July 2021 17:14:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The new Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions in Bangladesh, which have been recently declared by the country's  government, have aggravated the  already unfavorable conditions for scrap trading.

Specifically, under the scope of new lockdown, the authorities of Bangladesh have ordered the domestic steel mills to stop their production at least for two weeks, effective from July 23. “All production facilities are shut down until August 2, with the retail activities having been already halted earlier. Hence the market here is temporarily dead,” a Bangladesh-based trader commented. With regard to the recent developments, no new scrap offers to Bangladesh have been heard lately.


Tags: South Asia  Bangladesh  Coronavirus  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jul

HRC customers in Pakistan delay new import bookings
08  Jul

Bangladeshi scrap market at standstill due to lockdown and monsoon
07  Jul

Oman restricts commercial operations amid coronavirus precautions
05  Jul

S.Arabia approves new customs rules to enhance domestic production
02  Jul

Ukraine's pig iron and steel outputs increase in H1