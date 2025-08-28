NEOVAC unveils steel strip coating technology for high-strength steels

NEOVAC, a joint venture between German plantmaker SMS group GmbH and Swiss-based SITIZN Group Holding AG, has unveiled a new steel strip coating technology. This innovation is tailored specifically for high-strength and ultra-high-strength steels, sectors where conventional high-temperature coating processes often fail.

Environmental and efficiency benefits

Traditional coating techniques rely on high temperatures, which can damage the microstructure of ultra-high-strength steels. In its statement, NEOVAC said that the new cold vacuum process preserves material integrity while ensuring a uniform, high-quality coating.

The vacuum coating system can run entirely on renewable electricity, making it carbon-neutral. Compared to conventional processes, it delivers higher energy efficiency, lower raw material consumption thanks to thinner yet stronger coatings, and reduced environmental footprint

NEOVAC stated that this positions its process as a sustainable alternative aligned with Europe’s decarbonization goals.

Pilot line established at Karlstein site

At Karlstein, a 170-ton pilot vacuum coating line has been commissioned. It uses a three-stage process that consists of plasma pre-treatment, magnetron-based pre-coating and plasma-enhanced evaporation (thermal zinc evaporation at 600°C, deposited below 200°C).

Tests already show success: UHSS with tensile strengths up to 1,500 MPa have been coated without affecting structural or chemical properties.

Toward industrial scalability

The system is now ready for serial production. NEOVAC said it is preparing for continuous scaling up of production, adding that its long-term goal is to serve global downstream industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy.